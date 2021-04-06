Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.18

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.18 and traded as high as $29.56. Lee Enterprises shares last traded at $29.56, with a volume of 89,670 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lee Enterprises from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $172.48 million, a PE ratio of -591.20 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.18.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $211.82 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEE. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 209,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 126,563 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.