Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.98

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and traded as low as $2.50. Leju shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 48,393 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leju from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a market cap of $347.54 million, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Equities analysts expect that Leju Holdings Limited will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leju stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. 1.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leju Company Profile (NYSE:LEJU)

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 386 cities and various mobile applications.

