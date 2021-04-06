Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) rose 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $98.10 and last traded at $97.82. Approximately 23,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,880,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.05.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lemonade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.78.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.22 million. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 2,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,337 shares in the company, valued at $14,000,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joel E. Cutler sold 515,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $82,197,643.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,966.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 961,572 shares of company stock valued at $151,129,294.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,992,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at $1,888,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth $4,177,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

