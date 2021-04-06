Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $315.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Lennox International traded as high as $327.88 and last traded at $327.80, with a volume of 2662 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $323.25.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.38.

Get Lennox International alerts:

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 408 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.96, for a total transaction of $130,951.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,639 shares in the company, valued at $526,053.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 7,841 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.28, for a total transaction of $2,370,177.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,050,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,691,509 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,534,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $297.83 and its 200-day moving average is $285.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

Lennox International Company Profile (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.