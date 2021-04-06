Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Raised to $315.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.38.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $323.25 on Tuesday. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $168.94 and a 1 year high of $326.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $297.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.86.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 7,841 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.28, for a total transaction of $2,370,177.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,105 shares in the company, valued at $29,050,619.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 408 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.96, for a total transaction of $130,951.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,691,509 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth about $3,534,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,847,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Lennox International by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

