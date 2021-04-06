LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.35

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 12762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

LPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Nomura upgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get LG Display alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.68 billion for the quarter. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in LG Display by 413.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in LG Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in LG Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LG Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in LG Display by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LG Display Company Profile (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.