Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 69.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,541 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,772,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $148.99 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.01 and a fifty-two week high of $165.23. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 121.13 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.16. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

