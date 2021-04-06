Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Stock Price Down 15.2%

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB)’s share price dropped 15.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.53 and last traded at $57.68. Approximately 577 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 18,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 8.03.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

