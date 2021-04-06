Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Stock Price Down 15.2%

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB)’s share price dropped 15.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.53 and last traded at $57.68. Approximately 577 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 18,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 8.03.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter.

About Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

