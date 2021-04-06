Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Hits New 52-Week High at $89.28

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.28 and last traded at $89.18, with a volume of 3787 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.26.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LSI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.33 to $93.33 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist increased their price target on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

Get Life Storage alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.27.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $166.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 97,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 37,833 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in Life Storage by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 5,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in Life Storage by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 36,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 21,350 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in Life Storage by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Life Storage by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 25,504 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.