LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will report $9.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.56 million and the highest is $9.68 million. LightPath Technologies posted sales of $8.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full year sales of $39.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.90 million to $39.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $43.61 million, with estimates ranging from $42.81 million to $44.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 million.

LPTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on LightPath Technologies from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. LightPath Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

LPTH stock opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.07 million, a PE ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.44. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPTH. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

