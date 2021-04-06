Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Trading 6.2% Higher

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) shares shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.78 and last traded at $68.60. 63,675 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 795,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.59.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSPD. BTIG Research upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Cormark upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.11.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Lightspeed POS’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

