Lightstreams Price Down 12.3% This Week (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 37.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. In the last week, Lightstreams has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One Lightstreams coin can now be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $617,770.88 and approximately $965.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00059355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020153 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $384.62 or 0.00661123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00079027 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00031258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,113,387 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

