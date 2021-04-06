Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) PT Raised to $59.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LNC. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.46.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

LNC opened at $62.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.63 and its 200-day moving average is $47.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $67.37.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,833,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,469,000 after buying an additional 21,150 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,787,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,862,000 after buying an additional 85,943 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,634,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,559,000 after purchasing an additional 198,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $111,993,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,919,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,586,000 after purchasing an additional 256,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.