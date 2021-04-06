Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Linde comprises 1.9% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $16,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Linde by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.24.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,901. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $169.52 and a 12-month high of $286.98. The company has a market capitalization of $148.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.02.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.