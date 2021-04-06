Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22, RTT News reports. Lindsay had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $143.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE LNN opened at $169.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.21. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $81.13 and a 52 week high of $173.68.

Get Lindsay alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

In related news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $148,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.