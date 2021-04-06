Linear (LINA) Market Cap Achieves $450.59 Million

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last week, Linear has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. Linear has a market capitalization of $450.59 million and approximately $38.64 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00058945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $390.64 or 0.00668314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00078308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00030758 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

About Linear

Linear is a token. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,535,581,106 tokens. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

Buying and Selling Linear

