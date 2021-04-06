LINKA Price Up 29.5% Over Last Week (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One LINKA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, LINKA has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar. LINKA has a market capitalization of $5.71 million and approximately $30,972.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LINKA

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

