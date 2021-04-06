Linker Coin (LNC) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.58 Million

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Linker Coin has a market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $15,443.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Linker Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0406 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00058717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00020092 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.56 or 0.00661306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00079160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00030816 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Linker Coin Coin Profile

LNC is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linker Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

