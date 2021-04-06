LiquidApps One Day Trading Volume Hits $79,887.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $21.18 million and $79,887.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 70.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000461 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 65.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00038168 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

