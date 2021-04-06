Liquidity Network Hits Market Capitalization of $795,545.38 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $795,545.38 and approximately $71,981.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquidity Network token can now be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00074048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.82 or 0.00269975 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.44 or 0.00113384 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.67 or 0.00749642 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00031445 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00017306 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.