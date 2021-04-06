Liquidity Network (LQD) Price Tops $0.0161 on Exchanges

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $858,868.08 and $81,998.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquidity Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Liquidity Network has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00074586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.34 or 0.00294788 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00106639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $459.31 or 0.00781109 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00030361 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,784.58 or 0.99969306 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.