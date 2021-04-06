Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.38 and last traded at $19.49. Approximately 4,159 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 391,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.33.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $676.11 million, a P/E ratio of -173.55 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $55.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.66 million. On average, analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George H. Ellis sold 5,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $99,734.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,569.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 2,345 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $45,000.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,994.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,381 shares of company stock worth $3,078,032. Company insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Liquidity Services by 214.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 81.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

