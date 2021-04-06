Litecoin Cash Hits One Day Volume of $4,230.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $6.74 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $827.68 or 0.01431530 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000154 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,729.70 or 0.99847937 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 59.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 718,164,450 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

