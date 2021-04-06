Litentry Reaches One Day Volume of $37.60 Million (LIT)

Litentry (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, Litentry has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. Litentry has a market capitalization of $187.86 million and approximately $37.60 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litentry coin can currently be bought for about $10.26 or 0.00017553 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00058595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00019913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.92 or 0.00663724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00075954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00030735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Litentry Profile

LIT is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,311,958 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry Protocol is helping support change that favors a user-centric internet with the blockchain. Build on Substrate and Ready for Polkadot. “

