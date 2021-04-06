Lition Trading Up 50.3% This Week (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 44.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last seven days, Lition has traded 50.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lition has a total market capitalization of $498,081.66 and approximately $98,759.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lition coin can currently be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,045.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,115.31 or 0.03644246 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.83 or 0.00408008 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $652.42 or 0.01123988 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $271.20 or 0.00467218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.70 or 0.00442241 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.73 or 0.00323414 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00031153 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003572 BTC.

About Lition

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Lition Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

