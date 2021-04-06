Livenodes (LNO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $54.00

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Livenodes has a market cap of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the dollar. One Livenodes coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00037497 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001374 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001497 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000135 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Livenodes Profile

Livenodes (CRYPTO:LNO) is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. The official website for Livenodes is livenodes.online . The official message board for Livenodes is medium.com/@cryptomasters007

Buying and Selling Livenodes

