Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,187,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,916 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Livent worth $22,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LTHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at $798,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,830.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.00, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. Livent Co. has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $23.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.03 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LTHM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

