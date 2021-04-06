LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.35.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LIVX shares. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,581,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,389,526.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 32,410 shares of company stock worth $130,860 over the last ninety days. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIVX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in LiveXLive Media by 297.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 40.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIVX stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. LiveXLive Media has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $317.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LiveXLive Media will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

