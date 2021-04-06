Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.86

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 43.86 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 43.42 ($0.57), with a volume of 38169011 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.77 ($0.56).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 39 ($0.51) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 46 ($0.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 43 ($0.56) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 51 ($0.67) in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 40.92 ($0.53).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 40.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.88 billion and a PE ratio of 35.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.57 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

In other news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 329,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £138,590.34 ($181,069.17). Also, insider William Chalmers sold 528,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total transaction of £211,530.40 ($276,365.82). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 330,783 shares of company stock worth $13,889,254.

About Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.