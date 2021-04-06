Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.86

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 43.86 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 43.42 ($0.57), with a volume of 38169011 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.77 ($0.56).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 43 ($0.56) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.43) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 46 ($0.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 40.92 ($0.53).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 40.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 34.80. The stock has a market cap of £30.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.57 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers sold 528,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total transaction of £211,530.40 ($276,365.82). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio bought 329,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £138,590.34 ($181,069.17). In the last three months, insiders bought 330,783 shares of company stock valued at $13,889,254.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

