Lloyds Banking Group’s (LYG) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LYG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.00.

Shares of NYSE:LYG traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $2.33. 95,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,278,931. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.45. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $2.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

