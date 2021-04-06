Loews (NYSE:L) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.34

Loews Co. (NYSE:L)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.34 and last traded at $53.02, with a volume of 2674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.89.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $216,031.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,250.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $327,446.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,017 shares of company stock worth $551,878. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Loews by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Loews by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,827,000 after purchasing an additional 127,669 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Loews by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,052,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

