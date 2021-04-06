Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (NYSEARCA:CNCR) Shares Down 1.9%

Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (NYSEARCA:CNCR)’s stock price fell 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.69 and last traded at $29.69. 1,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 7,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.27.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.