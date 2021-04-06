London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Trading Down 0.2%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $101.73 and last traded at $102.16. Approximately 2,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 5,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.40.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.21.

About London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.