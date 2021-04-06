Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Now Covered by Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,907. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $17.60.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.