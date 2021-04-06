Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.97% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBPH opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $17.60.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

