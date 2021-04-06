Loopring Market Capitalization Achieves $700.19 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Loopring has a market capitalization of $700.19 million and approximately $89.16 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Loopring has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Loopring coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000990 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loopring alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00059452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $380.19 or 0.00657119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00078382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00031338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Loopring Coin Profile

LRC is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,038,454 coins. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Loopring Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.