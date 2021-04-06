Loopring [NEO] Hits Market Capitalization of $1.60 Million (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 6th. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and CoinMex. Over the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00073867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.98 or 0.00271173 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.10 or 0.00114190 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $442.69 or 0.00764724 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00031312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,464.05 or 0.99265166 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s genesis date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, DragonEX, Switcheo Network, CoinMex and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

