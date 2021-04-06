Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Price Hits $0.0141

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DragonEX, IDAX and Switcheo Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00074741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.53 or 0.00292640 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00105522 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $462.08 or 0.00783739 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00030047 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00011939 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] was first traded on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, CoinMex, DragonEX, Gate.io and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

