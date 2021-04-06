L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded L’Oréal to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. L’Oréal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

L’Oréal stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.59. 60,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,550. The company has a market cap of $216.98 billion, a PE ratio of 62.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.46. L’Oréal has a 12 month low of $50.53 and a 12 month high of $78.24.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

