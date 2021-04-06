Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 514,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,000. ING Groep accounts for approximately 3.0% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,336,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,332,000 after buying an additional 2,153,049 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,407,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,611,000 after buying an additional 305,125 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,627,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,806,000 after buying an additional 27,432 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,206,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,843,000 after purchasing an additional 61,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING has been the topic of a number of research reports. AlphaValue raised shares of ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of ING stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $12.46. The company had a trading volume of 200,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,588,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. ING Groep has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $12.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.