Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,028 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.19. 326,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,582,211. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.90. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $67.44. The firm has a market cap of $269.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

