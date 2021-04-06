Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,000. Unilever accounts for 2.7% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Unilever by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of UL traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.55. The stock had a trading volume of 34,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,938. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.63. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $49.75 and a one year high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $148.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.5139 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.33%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

