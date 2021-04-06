Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 178,257 Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 178,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,000. Manulife Financial accounts for about 2.0% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MFC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 48,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,550,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,482,000 after purchasing an additional 598,429 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $495,000. 47.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFC traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.94. 45,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,942. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.71.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.2205 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Alliance Securities restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC cut shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

