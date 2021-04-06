Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 19,363 Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 19,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,551,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,611,000 after buying an additional 5,195,624 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,248.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,843,000 after purchasing an additional 925,820 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,833,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,358,000 after purchasing an additional 571,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,001,000. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNI traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.62. The stock had a trading volume of 15,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,408. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.52 and its 200 day moving average is $109.44. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $75.51 and a fifty-two week high of $119.35. The stock has a market cap of $83.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.10.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

