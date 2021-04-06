Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,000. Diageo accounts for 2.6% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,992. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $123.53 and a 52 week high of $170.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $99.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $1.5348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

