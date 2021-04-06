Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 80.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 26.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $276,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSCO traded down $2.01 on Tuesday, reaching $178.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,019. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $82.04 and a twelve month high of $180.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.84 and a 200-day moving average of $149.39.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

