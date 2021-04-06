Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 107,226 Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 107,226 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,000. Koninklijke Philips comprises approximately 3.6% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.0% during the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 28,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PHG shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,885. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $39.14 and a 1 year high of $59.24.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 5.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $1.0331 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.15%.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

