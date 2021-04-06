Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 129,615 Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 129,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,000. Discovery accounts for about 2.4% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Discovery by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 85,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,093,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,912,000 after buying an additional 453,395 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Discovery by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DISCA. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.10.

In other news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $717,172.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,735.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $95,103.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344 in the last three months. 5.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DISCA stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.38. 313,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,175,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.56 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.87.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

