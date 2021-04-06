Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.30 Million in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1,067.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,473 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $206,558,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,383,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,124,000 after purchasing an additional 889,941 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1,425.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 554,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,951,000 after purchasing an additional 518,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 8,515.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,729,000 after acquiring an additional 466,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.82.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.96. The company had a trading volume of 56,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,589. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.06, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.66. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $59.76.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

